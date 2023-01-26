Seattle crowd chants "Bruce, there it is" in Kraken win over Canucks

NHL fans are still chanting, “Bruce, there it is!” at Vancouver Canucks games.

A single night after boos reigned down on new Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, the Seattle Kraken fans (and maybe a few Vancouver fans joining in) at Climate Pledge Arena serenaded the Canucks with the chant of their former coach as Seattle skated circles around Vancouver to the tune of a 6-1 win.

In the third period of the shellacking by the Kraken, a clear “Bruce, there it is” could be heard on the broadcast.

"Bruce there it is" chants in Seattle. Weeeeee pic.twitter.com/mC0X00gEIs — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) January 26, 2023

With the boos in Vancouver in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Tocchet quipped that his middle name was “Lou,” there wasn’t any response to the Boudreau chants.

“I’m not trying to suck up to them or anything, but they’re a great fan base,” Tocchet said after his debut win. “They’re passionate, and they were loud as hell.”

In Boudreau’s final two games of his tenure in Vancouver, the now-former bench boss got emotional when fans chanted his name, having been embraced by the fanbase after a resounding start to his time in the city.

Tocchet had his mind on other things, though, saying the Canucks were “soft” after the loss in Seattle.

Although the chants came in Seattle, there’s debate it could have been Canucks fans showing their support for Boudreau, while others believe it was an astute piece of trolling from the Kraken.

“They’re chanting ‘Bruce, there it is,’ I wonder if those are Canucks fans or some cheeky Seattle fans,” said Sportsnet play-by-play commentator John Shorthouse on the broadcast.

After the Canucks had dominated the two-year series with the Kraken, Wednesday night added a little flare to a rivalry that has the potential to be among the league’s best. Still, it’s going to take some better teams, notably from the Canucks, to really elevate the matchup into hockey’s elite.