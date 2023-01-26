Canucks sign Kuzmenko to multi-year contract extension

Andrei Kuzmenko is sticking around with the Vancouver Canucks.

First announced by his agent, Dan Milstein, Kuzmenko has signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks.

The Canucks confirmed the news moments later.

“Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million,” the team wrote in a tweet.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/1hs6WHsaLz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2023

A 26-year-old winger from Russia, Kuzmenko has 21 goals, 22 assists and a plus-minus of +4 in 47 games this season, his first in the NHL.

He is currently on a one-year deal worth $950,000 that was set to expire this summer, allowing him to hit unrestricted free agency. Kuzmenko is also eligible for up to $850,000 in bonuses, including a $200,000 bonus for the 20-goal mark that he reached earlier this week.

The news of Kuzmenko’s extension had been in the works for a while.

“We met for the first time last week in Florida. Obviously I have a great relationship with the Vancouver Canucks with Jim [Rutherford], with Patrik [Allvin], and [Emilie Castonguay]’s been outstanding to deal with. She’s very good to do business with,” Milstein, Kuzmenko’s told Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on Donnie & Dhali on Wednesday. “It’s a process. It’s going to take a little bit of time. All it takes is one phone call. We have established the ground rules, and we’ll just basically try to chip it away, and hopefully, we’ll get this thing done very soon.”

Dhaliwal added that Kuzmenko has a 12-team no-trade list and $3 million in signing bonuses over the two seasons.

12 team no-trade list for Kuzmenko. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 26, 2023

Kuzmenko 1st year – 2 million signing bonus 2nd year – 1 million signing bonus — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 26, 2023

Kuzmenko had been rumoured to be a possible trade candidate for Vancouver ahead of the March 3 deadline, though it appears unlikely the team will send him anywhere now.

“Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer,” said Allvin. “He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transitioning very well to the North American style of play. His passion and enthusiasm for the game has made a positive impact in the dressing room among his teammates, and we are excited to watch him continue his career with the Vancouver Canucks.”