New Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet already has his first, well, interesting news story on his first day on the job.

Tocchet, who was officially announced as the Canucks’ new coach on Sunday after a week of rumours is drawing eyeballs for, well, his Twitter activity.

No, really.

At some time on Sunday, Tocchet’s Twitter feed disappeared after multiple accounts had drawn attention to his likes over the years, which varied from political opinions to gibberish tweets.

One tweet liked from Tocchet’s account was from late actress Kirstie Alley explaining her vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 American presidential election, claiming “he gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.”

Tocchet had also liked a TMZ article from 2014 suggesting pop musician and actress Miley Cyrus could be starting a career in pornography, just one of several, er-, adult-focused Tweets he’d liked over the years.

While Tocchet may have torched his account, it wasn’t before the infamous screenshots had created an everlasting archive of his social media activity.

“Rick Tocchet brings a wealth of knowledge to this team from both a coach and player perspective. He has had more than two decades of coaching experience, guiding teams of various styles. As a player, he displayed a high level of character, grit and intensity, while recording impressive offensive numbers,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin released in a statement on Sunday announcing the hiring.

As an NHL head coach, Tocchet has a record of 178-200-60 in 438 games spread across six seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Before joining the Canucks, he most recently worked as an NHL analyst on American network TNT.

Tocchet’s first game with the Canucks is on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is expected to meet with the media at 1 pm PT on Sunday.