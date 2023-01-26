"It was soft:" Tocchet stunned with Canucks' effort in loss to Kraken

So long for a swift start to Rick Tocchet’s Vancouver Canucks career.

Less than 30 hours after praising his new club’s efforts in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canucks’ new head coach Tocchet was left stunned, speechless, and perplexed at the effort shown in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

“You hate to call your team soft, but it was soft tonight,” Tocchet said following Vancouver’s first loss to the 2021 expansion club.

“We didn’t participate on the wall battles. We didn’t get a rim out. We didn’t play predictable. Like, old habits came. We’re just talking to the coaching staff, and, man, I wish I had about 10 practices. I really do because it shows tonight that we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Canucks have had one practice under the new coaching staff since firing Bruce Boudreau.

While Tocchet’s debut win over Chicago had his new team executing on nearly everything to a tee, making breakout passes and playing with as much speed as the roster allows, it wasn’t the case in Seattle, a loss that may be Vancouver’s worst of 2022-23.

The Pacific Division-leading Seattle are a different test than tanking Chicago, but the Canucks were far worse at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I don’t know what to say. I really don’t,” Tocchet said. “The gameplan is there, and it’s hard to continue to do it. Sometimes when you play a good team like that, it’s okay to live for another shift.”

It took 10 minutes for the Canucks to trail 2-0, and the Vancouver club was four goals out of reach by the 28-minute mark. Seattle outshot Vancouver 35-20. The loss dropped the Canucks’ record to 19-26-3, 14 points behind the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Tocchet called a rare timeout in the opening frame, looking to snap his team out of their dismal start.

“There’s two opportunities to go north with it, which we did last night to advance the play and actually chase a puck down and win a battle, but for some reason, we regrouped; the weak side winger is staying wide; nobody wants the puck,” he said.

“I’ve been here a short time, like 4-5 days, and from what I was told, this group has a tough time putting back-to-back predictable hockey or efforts together, so we got a long way to go.”

Curtis Lazar thought he scored Vancouver’s lone goal of the night, banking a shot off teammate Conor Garland, as the Canucks couldn’t keep up with Seattle through the entire game. Garland was later credited with the goal.

Canucks fans welcomed Tocchet with boos on a winning night against Chicago, but the loss to the Kraken couldn’t have gone much worse.