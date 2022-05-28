BC's tick map shows you where you have to watch out

It’s finally set to warm up in Vancouver and many of us can’t wait to spend some time outdoors this summer.

And as you head out to hike, camp, and explore around the province – you have to be aware of ticks.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has an interactive Lyme disease risk map where you can enter a location to see if it’s a risk area for Borrelia burgdorferi.

Lyme Disease is a Borrelia burgdorferi infection and a tick-borne disease. You can prevent it by avoiding tick bites and removing any attacked ticks early, says the BCCDC.

“Early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are important because Lyme disease can lead to serious complications if left untreated,” says the BCDCD.

A couple of Canadian celebrities like Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne have even struggled with Lyme Disease.

According to the BCCDC, there’s “only a very small chance” of ticks transmitting Lyme disease, but because it can be so serious, it’s best to take steps to protect yourself in at-risk areas.

Here are the BCCDC tips for protecting yourself from ticks and bites:

Use insect repellant with DEET or Icaridin.

Walk on cleared trails.

Wear light-coloured clothing, tucking your pants into boots or socks.

When you leave an area where ticks could be found, check your whole body for ticks and put your clothes in a hot dryer for 10 minutes to kill any leftover ticks.

Use the BCCDC’s Tick Talk resources to learn more about ticks and Lyme disease.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.