Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2024 were just revealed
Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its picks for 2024, and now, the 50 Best Bars list has also been released.
The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across the country.
Toronto’s Bar Pompette has taken the top spot for 2024, while last year’s top spot, Civil Liberties, took the number two spot.
Montreal’s Cloakroom Bar (3), Atwater Cocktail Club (4), and Toronto’s Bar Mordecai (5) round out the top five.
Toronto and Montreal are heavily represented on this year’s full list, though some spots in Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, and Edmonton also receive mentions.
See the full lineup of winners below, and see Canada’s 50 Best Bars website for more on each spot.
- Bar Pompette (Toronto, ON)
- Civil Liberties (Toronto, ON)
- Cloakroom Bar (Montreal, QC)
- Atwater Cocktail Club (Montreal, QC)
- Bar Mordecai (Toronto, ON)
- Library Bar at The Fairmont Royal York (Toronto, ON)
- Dear Friend Bar (Dartmouth, NS)
- The Keefer Bar (Vancouver, BC)
- Cocktail Bar (Toronto, ON)
- Proof (Calgary, AB)
- Mother Cocktail Bar (Toronto, ON)
- Coldroom (Montreal, QC)
- Missy’s This That (Calgary, AB)
- The Narrows Public House (Halifax, NS)
- Clive’s Classic Lounge (Victoria, BC)
- jjacques (Quebec City, QC)
- Laowai (Vancouver, BC)
- Cry Baby Gallery (Toronto, ON)
- Clockwork (Toronto, ON)
- Bagheera (Vancouver, BC)
- Botanist (Vancouver, BC)
- Bar Banane (Toronto, ON)
- The Raven Room (Whistler, BC)
- Overpressure Club (Toronto, ON)
- Bar Raval (Toronto, ON)
- BarChef (Toronto, ON)
- El Pequeño (Montreal, QC)
- Milky Way (Montreal, QC)
- Citrus & Cane (Victoria, BC)
- Rain Dog Bar (Calgary, AB)
- 416 Snack Bar (Toronto, ON)
- Simpl Things (Toronto, ON)
- Clementine (Edmonton, AB)
- Reposado (Toronto, ON)
- Gift Shop (Toronto, ON)
- Humboldt Bar (Victoria, BC)
- Bisou Bisou (Montreal, QC)
- Nacarat (Montreal, QC)
- Roost (Winnipeg, MB)
- Bar Bricco (Edmonton, AB)
- 1608 (Quebec City, QC)
- Pop Wine Bar (Saskatoon, SK)
- Le Majestique (Montreal, QC)
- Paper Lantern (Calgary, AB)
- Archive (Toronto, ON)
- Bar Henrietta (Montreal, QC)
- The Bar At Alo (Toronto, ON)
- Stillwell Beer Bar (Halifax, NS)
- Paris Paris (Toronto, ON)
- Baijiu & Little Hong Kong (Edmonton, AB)