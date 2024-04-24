3 bars in Toronto have just been ranked among the best in North America

Toronto is representing in a big way with three bars in the city ranking among the best in North America.

The time of year has come around again when the top 50 bars in North America are crowned — and Toronto has once again found its way into multiple spots on the list.

While last year the city shook, stirred, and sipped its way into four placements on the list, and this year has only managed to snag three placements, it’s still great to see Toronto’s innovative bar scene get the credit it deserves.

Topping the ranking of Toronto bars on this year’s list (and defending its title for a second year running) is Bloorcourt’s Civil Liberties — known and named for their reputation for creating bespoke cocktails based on the customer’s tastes — ranking in at 21.

In the 29th slot is Bar Pompette, which has slipped from its number 15 finish last year but continues to be lauded for its chic, French-inspired interiors and creative takes on classic French cocktails.

Dundas West’s Bar Mordecai rounds out the selection at 40, earning points for its eclectic and vivacious bar bites alongside, of course, their carefully perfected classic cocktail offerings.

Notably absent from this year’s list is West Queen West’s Mother, which ranked in at 37 in 2023, but has since slipped off the ranking.

It’s not just Toronto that’s been heralded for its fantastic bars this year, though. Fellow Canadian establishments Botanist Bar and Keefer Bar in Vancouver and Montreal’s Cloakroom and Atwater Cocktail Club also made the list.

You can explore the full list of North America’s top 50 bars here.