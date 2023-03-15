It coins itself as “the wine bar at the end of the world,” but Bar Gobo is actually located near the end of Union Street in Vancouver.

While the simple, cozy wine and snack bar has been open and operating since August 2020, this spot maintains an ever-fresh vibe, as Chef Jiwon Seo’s menu rotates every six weeks.

Seo, who was formerly at Gobo’s sister restaurant Burdock & Co, along with bar manager and sommelier, Peter Van de Reep, have created a unique, of-the-moment experience for patrons here.

We were lucky enough to be one of those diners recently, as we popped into the restaurant to explore what fresh sips and bites were up for order.

The room and atmosphere are low-key and inviting. That easy-going theme is visible in Bar Gobo’s menu as well.

The Prix Fixe menu is $65 per person, and wine pairings are an additional $50. We’d highly recommend opting for the pairing option and settling in for some delightful pours.

We kicked things off with a menu add-on, the Anchovy “Toast” made with anchovy butter. It might not sound like much, but this bite packs a serious punch.

It was actually one of our favourite dishes and paired beautifully with Van de Reep’s selection of bubbles.

Digging into the menu, though, highlights for us included the Golden Beet Kimchi made with a Baek Kimchi Vinaigrette, the Gindara Sablefish Salad, and the Honey Glazed Pork Belly served with North Arm Rutabaga, Carrot Salad, and Sorrel.

We were delighted to see a Basque-style Cheesecake up for order alongside a fantastic Dark Chocolate Mousse served with sponge toffee, Morita Chili chocolate, and sea salt.

While you might not make it into this eatery to try these exact offerings, you can bet something incredible will be added in its place.

We’d highly recommend checking out Bar Gobo if you haven’t been in yet, and if you have, time to revisit. It is Michelin-recommended, after all.

Address: 237 Union Street, Vancouver

