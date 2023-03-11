No matter how long you live in the city, it seems there are always more hidden gems to uncover.

From hole-in-the-wall diners to romantic, tucked-away cafes, there’s nothing quite like finding a new favourite place to eat and drink, one that seems like it appeared before you just when you needed it.

This is how it felt when we were introduced to Puerto Mexico, a little bodega-style shop in the heart of Kitsilano.

Located at 2710 West 4th Avenue, Puerto Mexico sells a range of Mexican goods, from hot sauces to tortillas to frozen tamales to candies (mango chamoy for the win!) and more.

Opened in October 2021, the family-owned shop is run by husband and wife duo Carlos Hernández and Celina Elizeth Almeda and is truly the beating heart of this little strip of West 4th.

It may not be obvious at first, but step into the tiny shop and you’ll find, at the back, a small counter where some of the city’s absolute best tacos are made and served.

These tacos are truly authentic, the kind you’ll find at little taquerias in Mexico or sold out of trucks in big cities like New York or LA.

Almeda is the primary cook here and her menu of tacos ranging from chorizo to suadero are nothing short of taco dreams. Puerto Mexico offers tacos to stay, with a small bar-style dining area along one wall, as well as to-go and for delivery.

The menu includes several meat options, including carnitas, chicken mole, and a taco campechano (with refried beans, carnitas, and pico de gallo). There are also a few vegan and vegetarian options here too, like the frijoles and tinga de champiñones (caramelized onions and mushrooms).

Incredibly flavourful and served simply on a paper plate – with pickled onions, cilantro, and pico de gallo, depending on what kind you’re getting – these tacos don’t have all the bells and whistles of a sit-down restaurant, but that’s precisely what makes them so perfect.

Hernández tells us that when it’s really busy on a Friday or Saturday, and all the bar seating inside is taken, patrons will hang out outside and enjoy their tacos while standing up, just the way that great street food is meant to be eaten.

Another thing worth noting is that these tacos are super affordable – maybe the most affordable we’ve found in the city so far (especially for the quality that you’re getting here).

At only $3.99 per taco (and $14.99 for a combo of four), this place is a great option for those looking to dine out on a budget.

Did we mention that Puerto Mexico has really good guacamole too?

We’re told they make it fresh every day, and it’s available by the tub to-go – which we definitely recommend picking up alongside a bag of tortilla chips.

Puerto Mexico is our new go-to stop next time we’re looking for a quick bite on the way to the beach, one that we have a feeling we’re going to be frequenting a lot over the next several months.

You’ll find Puerto Mexico open most days from 11:30 to 8:30, but check its website for exact daily operating hours.

Address: 2710 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

