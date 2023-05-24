White Rock continues to get more delicious! The Metro Vancouver city will soon welcome a new, second location from Bánh Mì Très Bon.

The modern Vietnamese eatery currently operates its original location in Richmond at 4720 Mcclelland Road #1840.

That spot got a renovation and expansion back in 2019, and now, the concept will be expanding with a whole new outpost in White Rock.

Located at 1459 Johnston Road, the 2,000 sq ft spot will offer seats for 50 guests inside and additional seats on its outdoor patio too.

“As we expand our Banh Mi Tres Bon family to include White Rock, we are committed to creating an experience that is unique to the community while staying true to our core values,” shares Wame Letso Mosnene, operations manager at Bánh Mì Très Bon.

“Our Richmond location has been a great success, and we will be using it as inspiration in creating a warm and homely ambiance for our White Rock customers. You’ll notice that we’ve adopted a similar colour palette that has emerged as our signature motif, which is sure to create a sense of familiarity and comfort as you step through our doors.”

Mosnene shares that come launch, patrons who head to the new White Rock outpost can expect the brand’s signature menu of banh mi sandwiches and appetizers.

“While our initial menu will be slightly smaller than our Richmond location, we are committed to providing the same exceptional dining experience that our customers have come to know and love.”

In addition to some staple dishes, we’re told there will be offerings developed specifically for this location on the menu, too.

Some new bites to look forward to include the BMTB French Dip and a Duck Confit Bao.

For sips, there will be a curated lineup of cocktails, French wines, and local beers from microbreweries.

“We are also passionate about supporting local businesses, which is why we source all our beer from local microbreweries. We believe in promoting the craft beer industry in our community and providing our customers with the freshest and most unique beer options available.”

Bánh Mì’s new White Rock location opens to the public on May 31. To celebrate, the first 50 dine-in guests to head over on launch day will receive a free gift.