A new Vietnamese food truck is about to grand open in Vancouver: Camion Cafe.

The food truck is celebrating its official launch from July 10 to 17, and it’s offering customers a 15% discount between those dates to celebrate.

Camion offers Vietnamese cuisine including five different varieties of Banh Mi along with spring rolls and salad rolls.

For drinks, Camion offers black coffee, black coffee with condensed milk, egg foam coffee, and coconut coffee.

You can find this new food truck open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm at the corner of Burrard and Davie Street.

Camion Cafe

Address: Corner of Burrard and Davie Street

