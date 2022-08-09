Breweries are a dime a dozen in this province, and while that’s actually great news for us beer lovers, it’s also refreshing to find a place that puts a bit of an experimental spin on its brews.

Whistle Buoy Brewing is located inside Victoria’s Market Square, the historic shopping and dining hub just steps from Chinatown.

Situated in the square’s lower courtyard area, this brewery has its own patio plus a very stylish taproom with indoor seating.

The interiors, which were designed by local Vancouver firm Studio Roslyn, were inspired by the coastal environment of Vancouver Island and the urban energy of downtown Victoria.

Whistle Buoy offers both growler fills and take-home cans, but you can also pop by to try some of its beers on-tap alongside some tasty bar snacks.

During our visit, we opted for a flight to try a variety of the brewery’s current beers, including a special Undersea Gose. This mildly sour beer was made with bull kelp, coriander, lemon peel, and blue spirulina – the seaweed-derived stuff that gives it that oceanic blue-green colour.

The tap list is constantly changing so you have to check out the taproom to get an accurate list of current offerings, but Whistle Buoy is known for frequently collaborating with other local breweries, including Vancouver’s own Superflux.

Some of its mainstay beers include the LoJo Lager, the Gulagubben Golden Ale, and the Coastality Pale Ale.

As for its beer-friendly snacks, the menu includes bar nuts and cookies from local Victoria spot Little June (also worth a visit on its own!), pepperoni sticks, crackers, and hummus.

Plus, every Thursday to Sunday starting in the mid-afternoon, The Wandering Mollusk comes to Whistle Buoy for its pop-up oyster bar – get there early though, as they’ll only serve the goods until they run out.

With a mission to create quality, experimental beers while also being “stewards of the environment and our community,” as described on its website, Whistle Buoy is undoubtedly a special spot to pull up for a beer or two.

Address: Unit 63 – 560 Johnson Street, Victoria

