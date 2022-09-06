Wheely bad: Driving habits are fueling anger right across Canada

Canadians from coast to coast are losing confidence in other drivers’ ability to get around town safely, according to a new survey.

Participants were also asked about specific occurrences they have witnessed on the roads over the past month.

The data from Research Co. suggests practically seven-in-ten Canadians said they witnessed a driver not signalling before a turn.

About 54% of Canadians have seen a car take up two or more parking stalls.

Almost half of Canadians (49%) saw a driver not stopping at an intersection.

49% of British Columbians saw a driver turn right or left from an incorrect lane.

BC was one of the three provinces where more than half of the population say drivers are worse now than five years ago.

In November 2021, Research Co. conducted a similar study with a representative national sample. The amount of Canadians that think drivers in their city or town have gotten worse is up 18 points.

Practically half of Canadians (49%, +11 since 2021) saw a driver not stopping at an intersection.

And more than a third of Canadians have experienced a close call, “such as having to slam the brakes or steer violently to avoid a collision.”

“Only 15% of Canadians say they did not see any illegal or regrettable behaviour on the road over the past month,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co.

67% of British Columbians claim that there are specific groups or people in their city or town who are worse drivers than others.

Results in this poll are based on an online study conducted from August 19 to August 21, 2022, among a representative sample of 1,000 adults in Canada.

“The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.”