Raptors fans laughing at baby-faced rookie Dick starring in new Gillette ad

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick has been a fan favourite since the team selected him 13th overall at the NBA Draft earlier this year.

And much like Scottie Barnes two years prior, the high-profile youngster has gained plenty of attention for his off-court persona that’s attracted considerable attention from the business world, including a cameo in Drake’s son’s Adonis debut music video.

In his latest off-court appearance, Dick stars in a new Gillette ad, which he shared with the world today on social media.

My game face shows the real me. Being authentic to myself and making sure I am always presentable is how I face every day. I like to get a clean shave thanks to my GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor. #Ad #ChooseYourGameFace @Gillette pic.twitter.com/rW0JRlttdy — Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick) November 3, 2023

But fans aren’t sure the 19-year-old makes the most sense on the campaign, given that he doesn’t sport any facial hair and still has a rather youthful face despite his 6’8″ frame.

Respect, didn’t know Gradey could grow facial hair lol https://t.co/KAMmwuEDdn — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) November 3, 2023

you can grow facial hair? — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) November 3, 2023

Comments on Dick’s Instagram weren’t much nicer, saying things like, “Bro you know damn well you don’t needa shave” and “Boy didn’t even have hair.”

And yes, there were a few comments making jokes about the rookie’s surname, something he’s discussed having to deal with since childhood.

Regardless, it seems like he’s excited to be part of the Gillette “Choose Your Game Face” campaign, which also features his Raptors teammate Gary Trent Jr.

“My game face shows the real me. Being authentic to myself is how I face everyday,” said Dick in a release last month. “Part of how I get my game face on is making myself presentable and I like to get a clean shave with my GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor. On top of that, I’m a big music guy. So before a game, I just put some headphones on and that gets me locked in and focused.”

Gillette is just the latest company Dick has signed an endorsement deal with, also appearing in campaigns for Adidas as well as energy drink company Guru.

Dick has averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in six games for the Raptors this season in 15.3 minutes a night.