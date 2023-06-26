Raptors' Gradey Dick used to hearing "aggressive" taunts his whole career

The Toronto Raptors are hoping they’ve got something special in their newest draft pick Gradey Dick.

And it seems like the feeling is mutual.

Dick, in his new No. 1 jersey, was introduced to the Toronto media today and spoke about his expectations in his first NBA season after being selected 13th overall in last week’s draft.

It’s no secret that the Raptors liked Dick’s long-range shooting ability, as he shot 40.3% from three-point range last season, making 86 three-pointers across 36 games during his lone season at the University of Kansas.

“I take pride in [my ability to shoot]. And that’s what I try to do the most. But at the same time, my goal is to go out there and first do what’s best for our team,” he said. “I wanted to be on an organization where I can find that good fit in it, but also be on a winning culture with a fan base that’s not like anybody else… I feel like I hit the jackpot being here.”

The 2022 National Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Dick is no stranger to riling up opposing fanbases with his quick-strike ability. And while his talent speaks for itself, Dick understands there are a few taunts that are unavoidable for a player with a surname like his.

It’s something he’s played off on his social media before, and, well, he’s not exactly a stranger to hearing opposing fans taunt him throughout his high school and collegiate careers.

“You really just kind of learn to zone it out. After a miss, you start hearing some aggressive language,” Dick joked. “It really just kind of fuels that fire. I’m just kind of trying to prove them wrong, and it feels a lot better kind of being that villain in those away games.”

With Dick being a native of Wichita, Kansas, one of the players he kept his eyes on growing up was Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet, who spent four years playing for the Wichita State Shockers before signing with Toronto as an undrafted free agent.

While it’s not clear whether they’ll end up teammates — VanVleet declined his player option with the Raptors and has no shortage of suitors in next month’s free agency — Dick said that his father, Bart, actually kept a news article about VanVleet’s career up in their family home.

“I’d always have it right before I walk out my door,” Dick said.

Dick added Reggie Miller, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson as three other players who inspire him.

But when it comes to the fundamentals of the game, Dick learned them best from his mom, Carmen, a former professional player herself, having put up 3,321 points during her four-year collegiate career at Iowa State.

“Right there, that’s from Mom,” Dick said, while pointing to his mother sitting in the front row of his press conference on Monday. “I don’t think she really ever shot threes, but definitely taught me the form and all the mechanics like that.”