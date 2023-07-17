Gradey Dick has a new NBA contract and now the Toronto Raptors first-round pick has a major endorsement deal.

The 19-year-old has signed with Adidas, reportedly inking a multi-year footwear and apparel deal.

Dick was picked 13th overall by the Raptors at the NBA Draft last month. Four picks later, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was also introduced as an Adidas athlete today.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 03 is a celebration of the invaluable individuals who stand behind each player – those who not only support but inspire their why.​ We’re excited to officially welcome Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the adidas basketball family while also… pic.twitter.com/PnjjCJBWAA — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) July 17, 2023

Dick’s parents were involved in the announcement, as part of Adidas’ 2023 campaign celebrating “invaluable individuals who stand behind each player.”

“We’re excited to officially welcome Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Adidas basketball family while also paying homage to their village, the unsung heroes who have provided them unwavering support and inspiration throughout their journey,” Adidas said. ​

“It takes a village and I wouldn’t be here without mine. A win for me is a win for us,” Dick said. “Excited to announce I have joined the Adidas Basketball family!”

