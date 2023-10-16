Raptors rookie Gradey Dick makes cameo in Drake's son's music video

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick hasn’t yet played in a regular season NBA game yet this season, but he’s already pals with arguably the city’s most famous resident.

On Sunday night, the 19-year-old forward made a brief cameo in a music video alongside Toronto-born rapper Drake — but neither of them were actually the star of the show.

The video was made for “My Man Freestyle” by Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis, the debut track of the youngster.

In a video mostly filmed at the Raptors’ practice facility — the Drake-branded OVO Athletic Centre — Adonis and a group of his friends are seen playing basketball, hanging out in the team’s video room, lifting a few weights, and even getting a mock press conference in, which is where Drake and his son link up with Dick.

Dick alluded on draft night when he was taken 13th overall by Toronto after one year at Kansas about his desire to meet Drake. The video shoot seems relatively recent, considering he told Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa just two weeks ago the pair had yet to link up.

Two weeks ago I asked Gradey Dick if he’d had a chance to hang with Drake, he said not yet in person though it seemed he hinted at a link up happening. pic.twitter.com/jUTwLf9H7B — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) October 16, 2023

Dick has put up 10 points on 4-13 shooting (and 2-8 from three-point range) in 31 minutes of action through two preseason games.

“He can shoot, and do all these things… I feel like he is [a complete player]. He cuts very well, he rebounds very well… I don’t think there’s any pressure on him. He’s just got to be himself,” Raptors forward Pascal Siakam said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive on Sunday night.

The Raptors travel to Chicago where they’ll take on the Bulls for a preseason matchup on Tuesday evening, before closing out their exhibition schedule with a home game against the Washington Wizards this Friday at Scotiabank Arena.