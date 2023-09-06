Raptors' rookie Gradey Dick signs another endorsement deal

Gradey Dick has yet to play a regular-season game for the Toronto Raptors, but he’s already making the most of his time off the court.

Today, it was announced that the 13th overall pick by the Raptors in the 2023 NBA draft has signed an endorsement deal with Canadian energy drink company Guru.

“When the opportunity to partner with Guru was presented, I knew right away that it was a good fit, because not only does the product bring great clean energy, but the team embodies the positive ‘Feel Good Energy’ that I try to live my life with,” Dick said in a release.

“Partnering with a company like Guru whose natural ingredients, sustainable practices, and the team’s high-energy culture reflect the same values as my own made sense. I’m looking forward to learning more about the beverage industry and helping the company grow across the board.”

Dick’s charisma and easygoing nature have already made him a fan favourite among local fans, which appears to have also been quite appealing to his new endorsement partner.

“We found the perfect fit with Gradey,” Carl Goyette, president and CEO of Guru, added. “With Gradey on board as brand ambassador, we are confident that our Company’s future will be even more dynamic and prosperous, as we continue our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and stakeholders.”

The 6-foot-8 prospect had quite the freshman season at Kansas, where he remained high on draft boards after winning the 2022 National Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior high school season.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with the Jayhawks. Notably, he set a freshman record at Kansas by making 83 three-pointers. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.