Taco Bell poised to open in downtown Vancouver on Granville Street

Back in winter 2023, Taco Bell told Dished it was eyeing Vancouver as one of its future expansion cities, and we have been patiently waiting for updates ever since.

For fans of the chain living in Vancouver, a city where there aren’t any Taco Bell locations currently, we have some amazing news.

A new, yet-to-be-completed property, located at 950 Granville Street, will be the home to several new food spots, including a Taco Bell.

Daily Hive Urbanized reported the news Monday evening. So far, some of the Granville strip building’s confirmed tenants include the Canada Passport Office and concepts such as KFC, Rice and Noodle, Pizza Garden, and Parsley Berlin Style Doner-Kebab.

In 2023, the purveyor of quick, Mexican-inspired eats revealed an unprecedented expansion plan for 200 Taco Bell restaurants to open in Canada within the next eight years.

This expansion would more than double its existing location count in the country and is made possible by Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators. Taco Bell Canada tells Dished it hopes to open the Granville Street location by the end of the year but can’t comment on exact timelines just yet. In the meantime, there are a handful of Taco Bell locations in Surrey, Coquitlam, and Langley you can head to if you need to get your fix.

