Good news for folks in West Vancouver’s Ambleside community, as a brand new spot for modern Italian had just recently opened its doors.

Fred’s Restaurant bills itself as both a modern Italian restaurant and a wine bar and is located just across the street from the beach at 1467 Bellevue Avenue.

Opened in early May, Fred’s offers hand-made pasta and “hearth-fired” pizza with a focus on family-style share plates.

Think smoked marinated olives, prosciutto e farinata, cacio e pepe, and chicory salads. The dishes here are ingredient-focused and uncomplicated, instead relying on Italian techniques and flavours in a new school way.

As for its beverage options, Fred’s has a generous lineup of classic Italiano-inspired cocktails, such as the Rosé All Day Negroni and the Fred’s Spritz, as well as the classics (because you can never go wrong with a martini or Manhattan).

Guests can also choose from a selection of imported beers (like the Italian Peroni), local taps, and wine by both the glass and the bottle. A glass of Lambrusco and the Mafaldine All’Amatriciana sounds like just about the perfect pairing, if you ask us.

You’ll find Fred’s open from 5 pm to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and until 9 pm on other days of the week (the restaurant is closed on Mondays).

Address: 1467 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

