To start the summer on the right foot, A&W is launching a trio of tropical Mango Passionfruit beverages at Brew Bar locations across Canada.

The new drinks include:

Mango Passionfruit Smoothie: A fusion of sweet mango and tart passion fruit blended with ice for a smooth and fruity flavour.

Mango Passionfruit Shake: A creamy and fruity blended shake that packs the taste of the tropics with sweet mango and tart passionfruit.

Mango Passionfruit Icer: A refreshing sip of mango and passionfruit flavours served over ice, inspired by traditional Agua Frescas.

“When we began crafting this new Brew Bar lineup, our goal was to capture the

essence of drinks you would find at a tropical summer destination,” said Karan Suri, director of menu development at A&W Canada, in a press release. “Try the irresistibly refreshing combination of sweet mango and vibrant passionfruit.”

These new tropical beverages will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to try them before they’re gone.

Are you excited about the new A&W Mango Passionfruit lineup? Let us know in the comments.