Hot on the heels of launching chicken wings to its permanent menu, Popeyes is making a new addition to its wing lineup.

The Louisiana-based fried chicken chain revealed it is launching boneless wings to its permanent menu across Canada.

Popeye’s boneless wings are made with chicken breast, which is hand-battered, seasoned with its signature Mild Classic seasoning, and fried to reach the perfect level of crispiness.

The wings can be enjoyed in their classic iteration or in four mouth-watering flavours: Honey BBQ, Signature Hot, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and, as an exclusive for Canadians, Honey Garlic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeyes Canada (@popeyesca)

“While we just launched Wings a few months back, we knew we couldn’t stop there. Popeyes is a brand that loves to offer guests variety and exciting menu innovations – which is why we’re very excited to bring something new to the table with Boneless,” said Rob Manuel, general manager of Popeyes Canada.

“Our new Boneless Wings are a real game changer, bringing the best flavours from our existing Wing platform to a new offering that gives guests the best of both wings.”

Popeyes’ new boneless wings are available at participating locations across Canada now.