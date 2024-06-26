Time to get out the big guns to fight off that snack attack, Canada, because Subway is launching new footlong creations that are so massive you’ll have to see them to believe it!

Giving you a footlong experience all summer long, Subway Canada has launched their new snackable Footlong Sidekicks, including the Footlong Cookie, Pretzel, Cinnabon® Churro, and three flavours of its brand-new menu item, Dippers, to satisfy your hunger at a price that won’t break the bank.

A new way to get your footlong fix, we put these new creations to the test to see if they’re worthy of the title “snack of the summer.”

These Footlong Sidekicks are the main character



Taking the spotlight, these new Footlong Sidekicks are anything but an afterthought. We’re talking Footlong Pretzels, Cinnabon® Churros, and the return of the fan-favourite, too-good-to-be-true Footlong Cookie!

First, the pillowy Footlong Pretzel perfectly hits that salty snack craving, and the Smokey Honey Mustard dip takes it to another level.

If you love a churro, you should know that the Cinnabon® Footlong Churro lives up to the expectation — infusing the signature Cinnabon® cinnamon and sugar into this warm, treat that’s the fastest way to silence your sweet tooth.

And last, but certainly not least, the ooey-gooey Footlong Cookie is more than a gimmick — I promise. The oversized chocolatey treat is an indulgent treat to give you the most of what you know and love from a classic Subway cookie. Be warned, several napkins were used, but it was more than worth it!

Don’t get cheesy over these Footlong Dippers

A new item on the menu, Subway Dippers are little bundles of cheesy goodness that showcase their new Flatbread, creating the perfect go-to snack for anyone looking for a quick sandwich hit.

What’s more classic than Ham and Cheese? Nothing, that’s what — and Subway’s Ham and Cheese Dipper takes their Canadian farm-raised ham with their signature Processed Cheddar Cheese and rolls it up to maximize those nostalgic after-school vibes. Partnering this Dipper with their Smokey Honey Mustard, you have a winning combo that can’t be beaten.

The Pepperoni and Cheese Dipper is the best answer for those who love to dip their pizza in a creamy garlic sauce (which is very me-coded). With zesty pepperoni and melted Processed Cheddar Cheese, Subway has captured a slice of pepperoni pizza in roll form, creating the ideal vessel worthy of the Garlic Aioli dip.

Let’s not forget the classic Two Cheese Dipper, which pairs Subway’s Processed Cheddar Cheese with shredded Monterey Jack Cheddar to be dipped in its zingy Chipotle Southwest sauce, really helping these two cheeses sing in harmonious snack bliss. Delicious!

Get your footlong fix all summer long

After snacking through our taste test, Subway’s new Footlong Sidekicks can confidently be dubbed as the “snack of the summer” in my books.

While they all come at an unbeatable price, with prices from $3 to $6*, Subway Canada is helping you save even more this summer with their $2-off footlong sub promotion** from Monday, June 24 until Wednesday, July 31.

Snack big this summer and get your hands on Subway’s new Footlong Sidekicks. Your stomach will thank you!