You can ride at 125 km/hour at the Whistler Sliding Centre this season

You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

The iconic 2010 Olympic Winter Games venue is open for the season, and thrill-seekers with a need for speed can sign up for passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides.

No experience is required for folks to take a slippery ride on the Whistler Sliding Centre track from now until late March to early April.

Passenger bobsleigh in Whistler

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/h. Be ready to feel the acceleration of up to 4 g-forces.

Passenger bobsleigh rides are available Tuesdays to Saturdays until April 7 and run in rain, sun, and snow. Guests have to be at least 14 years old for the experience.

Public skeleton in Whistler

For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old to take part.

Skeleton sliders will get to experience the track twice and can also do so in rain, sun, and snow until this March.

For both passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton, participants must meet specific physical, health and safety requirements. As part of your experience, you’ll get an orientation including info on the Whistler Sliding Centre’s sports and athletes and operation.

Each ride is $209 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization.

Whistler Sliding Centre’s public areas are open for free spectating and sightseeing, so you can watch luge, bobsleigh and skeleton athletes train throughout the season. Check out the weekly schedule online, and the Guest Services building is open from 9 am to 7 pm on sliding days.

If you want to feel like you’re flying faster than a speeding bullet, then this is the place for you.

Dates: Now until April 7, 2024 (bobsleigh), and until March 2024 (skeleton)

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

With files from Sarah Anderson