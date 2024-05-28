10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is just around the corner! As the days get progressively longer, Vancouverites are excited to take in the best arts that the city has to offer.

From Bard on the Beach to Queer Arts Festival and more, here are 10 great Vancouver arts events to check out in June.

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: June 11 to September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Teens: Creative Minds is an exhibition from the J. Armand Bombardier Museum of Ingenuity. The interactive exhibit spotlights young inventors through several modules, including five innovators from Surrey.

When: Now until August 4, 2024 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

When: The third Saturday of each month.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under, guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 to $12, purchase online

Fleurs De Villes ARTISTE What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 21 to 30 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the second year in a row. Explore stunning floral mannequins inspired by the arts. The fresh installations include a giant painter’s palette, a Paint by Numbers Children’s Discovery Trail, and massive floral picture frames for the perfect photo. The event will also include special food and drink offerings and demonstrations by florists and horticultural experts. When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, free for children 4 and under. Purchase online 7×12 What: Lamppost Theatre Collective’s 7×12 tells the story of a women’s prison nurse who is assigned to care for an inmate dying of cancer. The nurse navigates questions of belonging and the definition of grace as the inmate prepares for the end of her life. It was written and directed by Heids MacDonald. When: June 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Theatre — 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online West Vancouver First Thursdays Art Walk What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists. When: June 6, July 4, August 1 and September 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online.

Cost: Free Queer Arts Festival What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed The Ties That Bind and includes a community art show, drag and dance troupe performances, live concerts, and more throughout the month of June. When: June 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online

Barbu What: Cirque Alfonse from Quebec brings Barbu to Vancouver’s Cutch Historic Theatre. go back in time to the turn of the 20th century and witness the birth of the circus in Montreal. Witness magnificent feats, surprising performances, and more in a critically acclaimed performance accompanied by an energetic electro-trad band. Barbu is also recommended for ages 15+. When: June 12 to 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables St. Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Erickson on Film at VIFF Centre What: Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vancouver’s famed architect Arthur Erickson with a series of events at VIFF. Guest curated by architecture critic and historian Trevor Boddy, Erickson on Film features special guests, talks, and films that showcase his life and creative works,