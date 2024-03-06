NewsHumour & WeirdMovies & TVHollywood NorthCuratedPop Culture

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Mar 6 2024, 9:20 pm
Four BC cities where "Avatar: The Last Airbender" was filmed
Courtesy of Netflix

A Netflix series based on the extremely popular cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender was recently released, with most of the production in BC across several filming locations.

The show was released on February 22, and while initial reception from critics was mixed, much of the praise is due to the stunning BC landscapes presented throughout the season.

Filming of the show took place across several BC cities, and the cities may surprise you, as Vancouver isn’t one of them.

Netflix threw heaps of praise onto all these spots.

Netflix says the show is a “live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series.”

As part of the Netflix in Your Neighbourhood series, the popular streaming platform has revealed where Avatar: The Last Airbender was filmed.

Four municipalities — Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Langley, and Surrey — were used as filming locations, and Netflix really talked up these BC spots.

Burnaby

avatar bc

Robert Burnaby Park (Courtesy of Netflix)

“Burnaby boasts 230 kilometres of paths and trails, providing opportunities for both peaceful walks and rugged adventures, making it an ideal destination for hiking and biking enthusiasts,” wrote Netflix.

Thanks to its diverse outdoor oasis, Burnaby was touted as the perfect backdrop for the show. It references the four elemental nations featured in the series: the Air Nomads, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Water tribes.

Maple Ridge

Courtesy of Netflix

WildPlay Maple Ridge, a high rope and zipline park, was featured heavily in the show, specifically in episode three.

“You can see sections of the course in action when Jet brings Katara to his hideout for the first time,” Netflix says.

“The city is surrounded by the stunning backdrop of the Coast Mountain Range, providing residents with ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

Surrey

Panther Paintball (Courtesy of Netflix)

“Local fans may recognize the popular paintball park, Panther Paintball, and the sprawling 18-acre A Rocha property,” says Netflix.

“With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder Avatar: The Last Airbender shot in Surrey.”

Langley

avatar airbender

From left: Ian Ousley (playing Sokka), Kiawentiio (playing Katara), Gordon Cormier (playing Aang), and Dallas Liu (playing Zuko). (Netflix/Submitted)

“Langley boasts fertile farmlands and charming vineyards, contributing to a thriving local food and wine scene,” wrote Netflix.

Two popular outdoor Langley studios, Jamestown and The Farm on 264th, were used for filming of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

“Residents and visitors can explore the vibrant downtown core, filled with boutiques, eateries, and cultural attractions, while also enjoying the tranquillity of rural landscapes, parks, and nature reserves that surround this picturesque region.”

Netflix also says that Langley is emerging as a popular destination for film production.

Have you been watching Avatar: The Last Airbender? If so, have you recognized any BC spots? Let us know in the comments.

