Vancouver drag artist Jerrilynn Spears is ready to take over the world

Jerrilynn Spears is hooked on the sound of a cheering crowd.

“I do not have an addictive personality, but nothing is more addictive than the sound of a screaming audience at the end of your number,” the Vancouver drag artist told Daily Hive. “It’s something I do not think I could ever live without and wish everyone could experience it at least once in their life.”

Spears has had many opportunities to satisfy her desire for audience adoration as a star in the city’s drag arts community. And she is just getting started on her journey.

“I love everything about doing drag,” shared Spears. “The confidence it gives you, the adoration from the audience and the friends I have made along the way. As well as the ability to make straight people uncomfortable just by being me.”

Self-appointed as “Vancouver’s thickest, juiciest, and messiest 5’8″ Bimbo,” Spears was inspired to begin performing at a Pride show years ago called Queen of the Night.

“A drag artist was performing, ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ from the Broadway musical, Dreamgirls. Halfway through their number, I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. By the end of it, the audience was losing their mind while I was crying into my tequila sunrise feeling so inspired and a little drunk.”

Spears describes herself as the amalgamation of many powerful women that she admires and adores, including her mother, Dolly Parton, Pamela Anderson, and Bugs Bunny. Her first live performance also made her feel like another legendary artist.

“My first drag performance was for the inaugural Coconuts and Bananas show at the now-closed Odyssey,” recounted Spears. “A friend and I made an infamous reveal dress that looked like I was wearing a big diaper, which was not noticed until right before my number.

“The experience was amazing, It was a terrible performance but you could not tell me that. I felt like Lady Gaga in her meat dress. Not just because I smelt like it, too.”

The comedian, dancer, and fashion model has performed in Whitehorse, Yukon, throughout Vancouver, and at the PNE Fair in a 2021 residency. She also hosts a bingo and drag night every Sunday at Hero’s Welcome on Main Street.

“Guests can expect my humour to be on full display during Bingo night,” exclaimed Spears. “You can expect fun-hearted reads and playful banter with people I find in the audience. Between pulling balls, I also shimmy and twirl for my Bingo Bimbos. So they get a full one-woman show every week.”

Spears also co-hosts the popular Cut The Crease podcast alongside fellow drag artist Xanax, which she explains is like being a fly on the wall in the back room of a drag show.

“Cut The Crease is a podcast run by two drag queens who barely share a brain cell,” said Spears. “We play games, talk about serious topics, share what’s happening in our lives, and talk about local drag performers and the drama that ensues.

“Vancouver’s unofficial number one queer podcast started during the pandemic when we were unable to perform safely. It really helped keep Xanax and me stay sane during that time. The podcast felt like doing drag but without the makeup.”

According to Spears, the pandemic may have helped drag find a wider audience.

“I think that the over-saturation of drag on TV has finally started to truly translate into live audiences. Before the pandemic our audiences were great, but now they are fabulous,” explained Spears. “So many people used the lockdowns to discover Drag Race. whether that be Canada or not, and many are coming to drag shows for the first time.

“For many people, myself included, drag is such an inspiring art form. I think it is impossible not to gravitate to it, as each performer in the city offers unique styles that really can connect with anyone and everyone.”

Now that the world has opened back up, Spears is ready to conquer it with drag.

“My goal is to eventually tour Canada and the world,” shared Spears. “I was able to see Canada’s Drag Race season two tour when it was here in Vancouver. Watching that show made me realize that I was meant to be on that stage shaking my boobs for the world.

“My favourite types of shows are big stage shows, the bigger the audience the better. Nothing is better than making a few hundred people or more laugh or cheer.”

Spears adds that Vancouver is home to one of the best drag scenes in the country, though she does have words of advice and caution for new performers.

“Do not do drag. It is so expensive and bad for your body,” Spears said. “I have had more severe injuries in my five years of doing drag than my ten years of football, hockey, and soccer combined.

“If that doesn’t scare you, then do it. Be professional, be humble and develop a thick skin. Embrace your flaws and do not take drag too seriously. It is not an easy business by any means, but at the same time, it is so so fun and rewarding.”