Online furniture retailer Article opens its first store in Vancouver

In a bold move that signals a shift in the landscape of online retail, Article’s first-ever brick-and-mortar store will open in Vancouver this Friday, August 30.

The e-commerce retailer, known for designing modern-style furniture at mid-market prices, aims to blend the convenience of online shopping with the benefit of an in-store visit, featuring displays and personalized consultations.

The 4,175 sq ft store is located at 848 East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, in a space previously occupied by CF Interiors. This location is strategically close to the company’s nearby headquarters.

Shoppers can expect a curated selection of Article’s living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, and decor pieces.

This includes top-selling sofa collections, such as the Sven, Leigh, and Vati, and a design centre where shoppers can view fabric swatches and product models and create mood boards.

Orders for products can be placed in-store for home delivery, including options for assembly services.

“Article has seen tremendous growth over the last decade serving digitally native customers who enjoy the ease of shopping online,” said Aamir Baig, co-founder and CEO of Article, in a previous statement early this summer.

“Our digital-first approach has allowed us to match great style and quality with unrivalled value and customer service. As a Vancouver-based company, we’re excited to bring that offering to life in our first physical retail location here in our own backyard. Our long-term vision is to make furniture shopping effortless, whenever, wherever, and however, our customers want to shop.”

In 2017, Article relocated its headquarters and distribution facilities from Railtown to a significantly expanded location at 1010 Raymur Avenue immediately to the east of Strathcona Park, where the company now has 115,000 sq ft of space for its operations.

Tesla is also set to establish a major presence in the area, as it will be occupying a 120,000 sq ft regional sales and operations hub at 950 Raymur Avenue — immediately north of Article’s headquarters. The new building for Tesla is expected to reach completion in 2026.

New start-up e-commerce retailers often operate at a loss for several years, but Article reached profitability in 2015, two years after it first launched.

In early 2022, Article reported a 45% year-over-year revenue growth amidst the pandemic. By 2021, the company delivered its one-millionth order and grew to a network of three fulfillment centres in Vancouver, Chicago, and Houston with a combined total of over 1.86 million sq ft of office space. By expanding its in-house delivery service, it delivered over half of all orders. The company had a workforce of over 1,300 people worldwide at the time.

As of this year, Article has indicated it has delivered over two million orders to customers across Canada and the United States.