Popular furniture retailer Article to open first store in Vancouver

Just over a decade after Article launched its direct-to-consumer furniture brand, it is now set to open its first brick-and-mortar physical store location.

The e-commerce retailer — known for designing modern-style furniture at mid-market prices — will be opening its first store at 848 East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, within a space previously occupied by CF Interiors. This location is strategically within close proximity to the company’s nearby headquarters.

The store will span a floor area of 4,175 sq ft and be designed with polished concrete floors, exposed timber beams, and white walls similar to its headquarters. A wide range of Article’s collections and products will be showcased, including swatches, display areas for smaller case goods and accent items, and onsite design support.

Article’s store at this location is set to open in late Summer 2024.

“Article has seen tremendous growth over the last decade serving digitally native customers who enjoy the ease of shopping online,” said Aamir Baig, co-founder and CEO of Article, in a statement.

“Our digital-first approach has allowed us to match great style and quality with unrivaled value and customer service. As a Vancouver-based company, we’re excited to bring that offering to life in our first physical retail location here in our own backyard. Our long-term vision is to make furniture shopping effortless, whenever, wherever, and however our customers want to shop.”

In 2017, Article relocated its headquarters and distribution facilities from Railtown to a significantly expanded location at 1010 Raymur Avenue immediately to the east of Strathcona Park, where the company now has 115,000 sq ft of space for its operations. Tesla is also set to establish a major presence in the area, as it will be occupying a 120,000 sq ft regional sales and operations hub at 950 Raymur Avenue — immediately north of Article’s headquarters. The new building for Tesla is expected to reach completion in 2026.

New start-up e-commerce retailers often operate at a loss for a number of years, but Article was able to reach profitability starting in 2015, two years after it first launched.

In early 2022, Article reported year-over-year revenue growth of 45% amidst the pandemic. By 2021, the company delivered its one-millionth order and grew to a network of three fulfillment centres in Vancouver, Chicago, and Houston with a combined total of over 1.86 million sq ft of office space. By expanding its in-house delivery service, it delivers over half of all orders. The company had a workforce of over 1,300 people worldwide at the time.

As of this year, Article has indicated it has delivered over two million orders to customers across Canada and the United States.