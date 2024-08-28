Daiso opens new expanded Vancouver location at City Square mall

Following the closure of its downtown Vancouver store this past spring, Daiso Japan has now reopened its Vancouver location within City Square Shopping Centre.

The new store at City Square — located near Vancouver City Hall and SkyTrain’s Broadway-City Hall Station — is larger than its previous location in the Granville Entertainment District.

Daiso’s space at City Square is nearly 9,000 sq ft, and it is located immediately adjacent to the 2019-opened Sungiven Foods’ flagship grocery store.

The combined Daiso and Sungiven space represents a subdivision of the previous Safeway store, which closed in 2018.

The Japanese discount store’s previous location on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver spanned 5,000 sq ft. It first opened in early April 2021 and closed on March 24, 2024, with the retailer indicating at the time that it would relocate to City Square this summer.

In addition to the City Square location, other Daiso stores in Metro Vancouver are located at Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, Lansdowne Shopping Centre in Richmond, and Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre in Surrey.

Unlike the previous franchise Daiso store at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, the existing Daiso stores across Metro Vancouver are directly operated and managed by the Japanese company. The company has over 5,000 stores worldwide and plans to expand into the Canada and United States markets.

Currently, Daiso’s previous Granville Street retail unit is being used for customizable home furniture Cozey’s pop-up shop, which opened in early July and is scheduled to close on September 30, 2024. This specific retail unit was also previously tenanted to businesses such as Aldo Shoes and Indigo Spirit.

A redevelopment of the 800 block of Granville Street with significant office, retail, and entertainment uses was put on hold earlier this and is going back to the drawing board, according to owner and developer Bonnis Properties.