Artistic rendering of the new building for Value Village at 1820 East Hastings Street, Vancouver. (Stantec Architecture)

A brand new purpose-built retail building will be built on East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood for a rapidly growing discount thrift retail chain.

Value Village is returning to its previous location at the mid-block site of 1820 East Hastings Street.

The store’s previous building at the longtime location — near the southeast corner of the intersection of Salsbury Drive and East Hastings Street, about a block east of TransLink’s R5 RapidBus stops at Commercial Drive — was recently demolished, leaving the property vacant.

Previous store building at the site:

Existing vacant condition of the site:

Future new store building for Value Village at the site:

A new development permit application calls for the construction of a single-storey commercial retail building.

It will have a total building floor area of nearly 18,000 sq ft and provide 20 vehicle parking stalls.

Currently, there are 15 Value Village stores across the Lower Mainland, including three Vancouver locations in downtown Vancouver, South Granville, and Victoria-Fraserview.

Economic conditions and living cost challenges in Canada have catalyzed the further solidification and expansion of various discount retail brands, and Value Village is no exception.

According to Value Village’s Canadian website, almost every province is an “immediate expansion goals/priority market,” and its suitable store locations need to be between 15,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft.

In March 2024 filings, the company reported it opened five new stores during the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching a total of 326 stores in Canada, the United States, and Australia combined. There are plans to open about 22 new stores in the 2024 fiscal year.