New store location of Winners in downtown Vancouver to open this summer

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jun 26 2024, 1:36 am
New store location of Winners in downtown Vancouver to open this summer
Exterior of the future Winners store location at 660 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Winners has officially announced its new store location for downtown Vancouver, situated immediately adjacent to Hudson’s Bay and the Granville Street entrance of SkyTrain’s Granville Station.

Furthermore, the off-price discount retailer is planning to open this location in late Summer 2024.

This is a complete relocation of Winners’ existing nearby store location on the third level space of 798 Granville Street — above Best Buy in the retail building at the northeast corner of the intersection of Robson Street and Granville Street.

As Daily Hive Urbanized first reported in April 2024, Winners is taking over a 40,000 sq ft space previously occupied by the flagship Steve Nash Fitness World within the second and third levels of the base podium of The Hudson condominium tower. This is larger than the existing location on the block to the south.

The new store’s address is 660 Granville Street, with the main entrance occupying former ground-level retail space — just across the street from H&M’s street entrance. A series of new escalators have been constructed to link the main entrance, second, and third levels of the store.

Given the size of the store space, this represents a significant change in downtown Vancouver’s retail landscape.

winners downtown vancouver location map

The walking distance between the existing Winners location at 798 Granville Street (left) and the future new Winners location at The Hudson at 660 Granville Street (right). (Google Maps)

660 granville street vancouver the hudson winners april 10 2024 2

Construction progress on the future Winners as of April 10, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Construction progress on the future Winners as of April 10, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Construction progress on the future Winners as of April 10, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

the hudson 610 granville street vancouver retail construction march 14 2024

Construction progress of the new two-storey retail space at the former Fitness World location at The Hudson at 610 Granville Street, Vancouver, as of March 14, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

As for Winners’ existing location, it is anticipated another brand operated by TJX Companies will take over the space. TJX’s brands within Canada entail Marshalls, Winners, and HomeSense, and they have been steadily expanding the number of locations of all three brands in recent years. Marshalls and Winners are both off-price discount stores offering brand-name clothing, apparel, and home goods. There is also already a HomeSense location nearby on the second level of 493 Robson Street, directly above the IGA grocery store.

Another major upcoming opening on Granville Street within downtown Vancouver is Cineplex’s 40,000 sq ft The Rec Room entertainment centre at 855 Granville Street, which will open in early Fall 2024.

winners 798 granville street vancouver

Winners at 798 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
