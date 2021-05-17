Armie Hammer's new dental hygienist girlfriend is a BC native

Armie Hammer made more headlines this weekend for his latest romance with a dental hygienist, who just happens to be from Vancouver Island.

The actor has reportedly been dating Nanaimo native Lisa Perejma, who is currently working in the Cayman Islands, where Armie has been residing, the Daily Mail reports.

Her Instagram account is now set to private, but lists both “Vancouver Island” and the “Grand Cayman” in her short bio.

“Armie’s happier and healthier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” a source on the island spilled to the British website. “He’s even introduced her to his father and stepmother – it won’t be long until she meets his kids,” they added.

While the pair do not appear to follow each other on Instagram, he has liked several of her photos.

Lisa’s identity was confirmed after People magazine reported that the pair were seen on a “staycation” on the scenic island.

“They seem happy and comfortable with each other,” the source told the publication. “They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven’t met him before when they are out.”

The romance comes as the 34-year-old actor faces allegations of rape from a 2017 incident involving a woman named Effie. The claims were originally brought forward via an Instagram account, House of Effie, that detailed a four-hour incident involving sexual assault.

“On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said in a statement. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent…during those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said.

Armie has since denied the allegations through his lawyer, insisting that everything was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Armie was previously married to actress Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4. The pair announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in July 2020.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they began in a joint statement issued on both of their Instagram accounts last summer.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” they said.