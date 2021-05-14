Gen Z has popularized a new term called “cheugy” to describe the intersection between basic, millennial, and out-of-touch.

Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) essentially is someone who follows trends that were popular in middle school and high school but are no longer trendy.

This term gained attention when Taylor Lorenz wrote a piece in the New York Times about 24-year-old Hallie Cain‘s TikTok explainer of on the word.

“TikTok, I have a new word for you, that my friends and I use, that you clearly are all in need of,” Cain’s said in her video on TikTok as she proceeded to show images of cheugy aesthetics.

This video went viral and many on TikTok made their own videos in response.

Chicago-based influencer, Rod, responded by stating that cheugy is actually gender-neutral.

“Men, suck it up, we are basic too,” he said in his TikTok video.

So are you cheugy? If you still are confused and need more details, we have compiled the cheugist list of all time.

Here is our list of the top 10 things that make you cheugy: