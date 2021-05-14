HumourCuratedPop Culture

Gen Z has popularized a new term called “cheugy” to describe the intersection between basic, millennial, and out-of-touch.

Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) essentially is someone who follows trends that were popular in middle school and high school but are no longer trendy.

This term gained attention when Taylor Lorenz wrote a piece in the New York Times about 24-year-old Hallie Cain‘s TikTok explainer of on the word.

“TikTok, I have a new word for you, that my friends and I use, that you clearly are all in need of,” Cain’s said in her video on TikTok as she proceeded to show images of cheugy aesthetics.

@webkinzwhore143Expand 👏 your 👏 vocabulary 👏 to 👏 include 👏 made 👏 up 👏 words 👏#greenscreen #cheugy #cheug♬ original sound – Hal

This video went viral and many on TikTok made their own videos in response.

Chicago-based influencer, Rod, responded by stating that cheugy is actually gender-neutral.

“Men, suck it up, we are basic too,” he said in his TikTok video.

 

@rod##greenscreen♬ original sound – Rod

So are you cheugy? If you still are confused and need more details, we have compiled the cheugist list of all time.

Here is our list of the top 10 things that make you cheugy:

10. Live, Laugh, Love

 

The phrase “Live, laugh, love” on any form of home decor, stationary, or item of clothing is cheugy.

9. The Mermaid Frappuccino

 

Drink up that cheugy goodness.

8. Tapestries and fairy lights

 

How very wanderlust of you.

7. Muscle Tanks

 

The cheugy summer edition look! Just pair it with a snapback and you are good to go.

6. Ugg Boots

 

It’s no secret that these boots are like wearing cheugy little clouds on your feet.

5. Dolce & Gabbana Perfume

 

The smell of a true cheugy starts with D&G.

4. Tiffany & Co.

 

FYI the C in ‘Co’ actually stands for Cheugy.

3. Twilight

 

Are you #TeamJacob, #TeamEdward or #TeamCheug?

2. Skinny low-rise jeans

 

Gretchen, stop trying to make low-rise happen. It’s not going to happen.

1. Lasanga

 

Lasanga is cheugy but also delicious… we’ll make an exception.

