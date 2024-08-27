The Aritzia Warehouse sale opened to the public Tuesday morning, and shoppers lined up early along the Coal Harbour Seawall to get their hands on discounted items from the Vancouver retailer.

The lineup stretched past Harbour Green Park, past the Coal Harbour Community Centre, and nearly to Cardero’s restaurant.

The end of the line was about one kilometre from the convention centre, meaning shoppers at the end had to walk all that distance while in line before getting inside to look at the items.

Opening day of the warehouse sale consistently draws crowds as shoppers try to get their hands on popular merchandise before it’s gone.

Aritzia promises discounts of 50 to 90% on in-store prices, with marked-down jackets being especially popular.

The sale can be chaotic inside, with clothes strewn on the floor and a DJ blasting hip-hop tunes, but those who brave the mayhem often say it’s worth it.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West –1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: August 27 to September 2

Time: 7 am to 9 pm August 27 to 31; 9 am to 7 pm September 1 and 2

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup