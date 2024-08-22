It’s almost time for the annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale in Vancouver, and early-bird passes are quickly becoming a hot ticket item in the city’s online reselling market.

Aritzia is hosting a day exclusively for friends and family of the company’s employees on August 26, a day before the sale opens to the public on August 27.

Getting access to the discounted goods first before others pick over them is something many bargain-hunters want — so much so they’re seeking passes to the sale online.

Daily Hive saw one person in Surrey selling passes to the friends and family sale for $75 each. Daily Hive has not confirmed the validity of these passes. Others listed passes for sale for $60 and $50 each on Facebook Marketplace.

Folks have also posted in local neighbourhood groups seeking passes for themselves and loved ones.

Aritzia told Daily Hive last year that reselling passes to the friends and family sale is not authorized. We’ve reached out to the company for an updated comment.

The annual warehouse sale typically draws huge lines on opening day, with shoppers hoping to get their hands on deals before their favourite pieces are gone. Aritzia restocks the sale racks throughout the week-long sale, though some of the most popular items, such as jackets and accessories, are usually snapped up fairly quickly.

This year’s warehouse sale is happening from Tuesday, August 27, until Labour Day.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West –1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: August 27 to September 2

Time: 7 am to 9 pm August 27 to 31; 9 am to 7 pm September 1 and 2

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup