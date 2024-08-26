There are nearly another 24 hours before the Aritzia Warehouse Sale opens to the public, but those with tickets to the friends and family sale on Monday were already lined up along the deck at Canada Place to score deals.

Daily Hive saw hundreds of people patiently queuing for the sale’s opening at 9 am. The early-access sale on Monday is exclusively for friends and family of Aritzia employees.

However, some people were reselling tickets to the friends and family sale online, with passes going for up to $75. The company does not authorize reselling.

The Vancouver-based fashion retailer promises 50% to 90% markdowns on clothing, accessories, and footwear at its annual warehouse sale.

Will you be checking out the sale this week?

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: August 27 to September 2

Time: 7 am to 9 pm August 27 to 31; 9 am to 7 pm September 1 and 2

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup