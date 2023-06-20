This big Canadian company is moving its headquarters to Vancouver and it's hiring now

Lundin Mining is moving its headquarters to Vancouver from Toronto — and it’s hiring for several exciting positions.

The Canadian mining company with operations around the globe is helping the world transition to a lower-carbon future and is looking for professionals who are eager to be part of the next generation of mining.

Current vacancies in Vancouver include opportunities in finance and accounting, IT, legal, administration, sustainability, health and safety, human resources, technical services, and engineering.

A career at Lundin Mining comes with some great perks, too. Permanent employees are provided with a competitive group RRSP, a benefits plan including medical, dental, and life insurance, a health spending and wellness account, and an employee and family assistance program. There’s also a diverse culture that supports employee growth and regular social events.

The company is currently based in the Lundin Group offices on West Georgia

Street, but will open a brand-new head office in the heart of Vancouver’s financial district in Spring 2024.

Lundin Mining focuses on producing base metals, which are essential to support the global shift to electrification and alternative energy sources. The company has operations and projects in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, the United States, and Argentina, primarily producing copper, as well as zinc, gold, and nickel.

The head office move signifies the beginning of a new adventure as Lundin Mining continues to focus on its high-quality operations, material growth, and responsible mining of metals vital to the world’s low-carbon future.

Plus, it’s dedicated to mining the right way. As part of its overall sustainability commitments in its Focused on the Future strategy, the company is dedicated to conducting responsible mining and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Lundin Mining is also partnered with the Lundin Foundation — a Canadian non-profit organization leading in sustainable development, which works closely with both resource companies and local communities.

If you want to be part of an innovative team at the forefront of revolutionizing the mining sector, check out Lundin Mining’s current vacancies in Vancouver on their careers page.