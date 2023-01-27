Major weather shift incoming: Arctic air "will invade BC" tonight

Layer up Vancouver, Environment and Climate Change Canada is saying that Arctic air “will invade BC” tonight, marking a significant shift in the weather.

Temperatures are set to drop between five and 10 degrees below seasonal values, so needless to say, it’s going to be cold.

There is also the potential for some flurries in the forecast next week.

One of the most significant risk factors of this weather pattern change is rapid drops from above-normal to below-average temperatures.

Alongside the cold temperatures and the potential for a few flurries, gusty winds are expected to accompany this weather shift, making it feel even colder.

Weekend weather forecast

For Friday, there is a chance of showers, with temperatures hovering around 7˚C in the day but expected to drop significantly to around 1˚C at night.

Saturday is expected to be beautiful, with sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 6˚C. However, at night, temperatures will drop to around -4˚C. Sunday will be cold during the day with more sunny skies and temperatures around 1˚C, but at night, they’ll drop significantly to around -5˚C.

ECCC suggests that the cold should let up and that temperatures are expected to rise gradually late next week, in early February, “however, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend some time outdoors and defend yourself against this Arctic air set to invade BC, remember that the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is still going strong and would accompany this weather perfectly.