Way to go Troy: "Jeopardy!" contestant nails question about this BC city

It isn’t the first time this has happened, but a BC city was recently the focus of a question on the hit series Jeopardy!

The clue that featured the BC city was part of show number 8,793 (man, that’s a lot of episodes), which aired on the January 25 edition of Jeopardy!

Under the category “How do I get there?” was the clue “This city opposite the same-named island: Drive north on I-5 past Seattle, cross the border & use BC-99, eh.”

Have you guessed it?

That’s right, the BC city in question is Vancouver. If you got it right on Jeopardy!, you would’ve won $800.

Contestant Troy Meyer nailed it, and Meyer has been on a wild streak of wins dating since January 20.

Vancouver has appeared on Jeopardy! before.

Last year, under the “In the Olympic City” category, was the answer “BC Place Stadium, where the Whitecaps crest.”

The correct response was, “What is Vancouver?”

In 2021, Vancouver was featured on Jeopardy! but that moment left people scratching their heads for a clue about how long it takes to get from the border to Stanley Park, with the show claiming it only took 20 minutes.

Earlier this month, host Ken Jennings was “dragged” for mispronouncing a certain Canadian town.