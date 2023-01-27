Just a week after Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF) was forced to cancel its 2023 event, organizers have given supporters a sign that the beloved fest may be able to continue.

The VFMF Board posted an open letter today to its community, stating that a scheduled AGM for February 1 has been postponed to March due to some “very encouraging” developments.

“The groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival over the past eight days has been extraordinary,” the VFMF Board posted. “We all feel incredibly heartened by the response from the community and truly thank you all for the outpouring of emotion and honest opinions.

“Since last week’s announcement, several parties have offered possible solutions to fund and support a Festival. This is very encouraging and the Board is actively engaging with these parties to see how these possibilities might be turned into reality.”

The Board added that details must be kept confidential at this stage of discussions and that the society’s AGM is now set for Wednesday, March 1.

A previously announced motion to dissolve the Society has also been paused while possible options to save the Festival are being explored.

“We want to ensure the future of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, in whatever form it may take, is sustainable and able to operate in the new reality that we face,” the VFMF Board continued. “As we continue to work together as a Board, we want to assure you that we are considering every opportunity that is being brought forward to us.”

Other event planners have shared their worries about cancellations of events in 2023 due to financial concerns, including Vancouver CelticFest.

“The board and organizers of the not-for-profit CelticFest Vancouver are feeling the crunch, wondering if their festival will scrap together the funds to go ahead as planned,” an email to Daily Hive read.

The message also shared concerns about the city’s arts scene.

“If arts and culture festivals can’t survive downtown, where does this leave Vancouver?”