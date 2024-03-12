FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

New Starbucks drink will only be available for six days across Canada

Boyloso/Shutterstock

Just days after launching its spring menu, Starbucks is dropping yet another new creative concoction.

The coffee chain has revealed it will launch a seasonal sip for six days only: The Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino.

Available across Canada from March 12 to March 17, this drink is a combo of sweet and creamy matcha, milk, and ice blended together and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a crunchy caramel sugar topping.

You can get this limited-edition treat in the Starbucks app, in stores, and for delivery while supplies last.

Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Canada

If Starbucks isn’t your jam, there’s always another famous green sip you can turn to, McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

Which one are you copping this season? Let us know in the comments.

