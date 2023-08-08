In case you haven’t noticed, we are really big on bucket list food experiences, and one of the best in BC is returning this summer: Araxi Restaurant’s Longtable Dinner.

The celebrated Whistler restaurant will welcome guests to the magical North Arm Farm in Pemberton on August 20 for its 12th annual foodie celebration.

Araxi Restaurant’s culinary director, Chef James Walt, will craft a four-course family-style dinner featuring seasonal ingredients and flavours.

All dishes will be presented by Toptable Group’s Araxi Restaurant, Il Caminetto, and Bar Oso. This spread will also be paired with sips from top BC wineries.

Before dinner, folks can expect a cocktail reception with drinks, bites, and live entertainment.

Get your tickets now for this celebration. Spots won’t last long!