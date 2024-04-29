% Arabica Whistler Village to officially launch next month

One of our most highly anticipated 2024 openings is coming up soon: % Arabica Whistler will finally launch next month.

Since its founding by Kenneth Shoji in 2013 the brand has become world-renowned, operating 188 stores around the globe in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

It has seen rapid growth in recent years, opening its first two Canadian locations in Toronto’s Union Station and Yorkdale Mall.

Whistler is the brand’s third location in Canada but its first in BC. It’s no secret the independent coffee brand emphasizes both high-quality coffee, toting “the world’s finest beans,” and an elevated design at each of its storefronts.

“We’re thrilled to introduce % Arabica’s distinctive coffee and lifestyle experience to Whistler, a destination renowned for its outdoor activities and appreciation for quality,” says Shoji.

“Whistler’s breathtaking scenery and international appeal perfectly align with % Arabica’s ethos of inviting people to ‘See the World Through Coffee.’ We’re eager to expand the vibrant culture of this iconic Canadian destination with world-class coffee.”

You can find this spot officially open on Saturday, May 11. The first 50 customers get a free pastry on launch day, so mark your calendar!

% Arabica Whistler

Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.