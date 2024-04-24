Midnight Joe's: home to one of Vancouver's best Sloppy Joes

When you think of Sloppy Joes, you might think of the sauce out of a can that your mom added to ground meat and slopped onto a sandwich. If your mom was anything like my mom, it was more likely that your Sloppy Joe was made of last night’s leftover spaghetti sauce.

And while both of these creations are great, they are nowhere near as good as what Midnight Joe’s has in store (sorry, mom).

Midnight Joe’s is a new food trailer that has popped up in and around Vancouver, serving up these delightfully messy handhelds.

What makes these Sloppy Joes so special? We’re so glad you asked.

Midnight Joe’s iconic sandwich starts with ground beef from Two River’s Meats (a butcher and restaurant known for its drool-worthy dry-aged smash burgers and foot-long hot dogs). It’s simmered in a sweet and smoky homemade sauce and nestled into a toasted garlic bun with a side of crunchy slaw that you’re encouraged to add to your sandwich. Pair that with a side of potato chips, and you’re in for a treat.

We tried our best to snap a picture of this delicious creation, but our photo does not do it justice. Do yourself a favour and try one for yourself.

But Midnight Joe’s doesn’t stop at the standard Sloppy Joe — it also serves up different variations on this childhood classic.

You can turn up the heat with its Spicy Joe or add a delicious crunchy layer of toasted cheese with the Cheese Skirt Joe. And all those veggie lovers out there will be happy to know you can get this handheld in a vegan variety as well.

Midnight Joe’s does more than just Sloppy Joes on its menu. For example, it’s “damn fine” cherry pie. These individual hand pies are served piping hot and will have you telling your friends all about this “damn fine” cherry pie.

Midnight Joe’s also serves Duck Fat Popcorn and what it calls “Midnight Nachos,” which are topped with Sloppy Joe goodness. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to try these during our visit, but rest assured, we’ll be making our way back soon.

You can catch Midnight Joe’s making the rounds at different breweries and food festivals. Be sure to check its Instagram page for where to find it next.

Midnight Joe’s

