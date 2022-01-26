Kyoto-based coffee shop % Arabica has given us a sneak peek of its first BC location, and it looks pretty sleek.

The brand currently operates 110 stores in 18 countries, and several Canadian outposts are popping up as soon as this year.

Last fall, Dished Toronto reported a % Arabica would be opening in Union Station. The coffee brand will call the Bay Street Promenade home in 2022.

Another location is slated to open in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre as well.

For us folks here in BC, it looks like we’ll be able to get our first taste of % Arabica’s signature coffee in Whistler.

The brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio, Precht) slated to open in the town. It also noted a tentative opening date in May.

We’ll keep you posted as more details on this independent coffee brand’s Canadian expansion are revealed. Stay tuned!