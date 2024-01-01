A&W's first new menu item of 2024 is launching today across Canada

New year, new fast-food deliciousness to explore! A&W is coming out of the gate hot with a returning favourite, The Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger, along with a new iteration of it, the Buddy version.

The smash hit version of the Mama Burger first debuted in Summer 2023 in stores across the country.

It was only available for a limited time, but now, it’s back.

Starting today, Canadians can once again find the Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger up for order for $5.99.

The all-new Buddy version will be there too, get it for $3.99 across Canada.

Made with a 1.6 oz grass-fed beef patty topped with a creamy and spicy dill pickle sauce, real cheddar cheese, a slice of onion and sliced pickles, on a freshly toasted bun, the Spicy Dill Pickle Buddy Burger and its Mama variety are available nationwide for a limited time.

“As a pickle girl, the Spicy Dill Pickle Mama is one of my all-time favourite burgers. I’m so excited to introduce the new Spicy Dill Pickle Buddy option for those snacky moments,” said Amanda Wang, A&W marketing director & proud pickle girl.

There you have it folks, be sure to check this out during the first few snacky moments of 2024.