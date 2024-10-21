Starbucks is launching two "Wicked"-inspired beverages across Canada

Wicked might just be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and Canadians will soon be able to get a taste of Oz at Starbucks.

To celebrate the upcoming movie based on the long-running Broadway musical, Starbucks has collaborated with Universal Pictures on some limited-time beverages that we predict are going to be popular.

Starting on Tuesday, October 22, fans in Canada can follow the yellow brick road to their local Starbucks outpost to pick up one of the two new Wicked-inspired sips.

First up is Glinda’s Pink Potion, a Mango-Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage. It is shaken with creamy coconut, ice, and freeze-dried dragonfruit before being topped with non-dairy strawberry cold foam and colourful candy sprinkles.

For those looking for a caffeine boost to help them defy gravity, Starbucks will also be serving Elphaba’s Cold Brew, sweetened with peppermint syrup and topped with non-dairy matcha cold foam and green candy sprinkles.

Participating Starbucks locations will also offer an assortment of Wicked-inspired merchandise, including cold cups, tumblers, key chains, and more in Glinda’s signature pink and Elphaba’s green.

The beverages and merchandise will only be available for a limited time, so Wicked fans will need to move fast!