Meet Nature's Ninjas at Vancouver Aquarium's all-new interactive exhibit

Sharp spikes, body armour, and camouflage.

These may sound like costume pieces straight out of Mad Max, but for a variety of nature’s creatures, these are vital defences that help them survive the wild.

You can learn all about them at Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom, an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit launching on Friday, February 10.

Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

“In the wild, almost every living species is food for something else. Consequently, animals have a variety of defensive strategies to meet these challenges,” said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright in a release. “This exhibit unpacks the mystery of some of the coolest animals that adults and children alike will enjoy exploring in Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses in the Animal Kingdom.”

The exhibit features 17 animal habitats highlighting a variety of defensive mechanisms and will run from February 10 to September 4.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

Dedicated animal interpreters will explain to visitors just how impressive the creatures’ sneaky strategies are.

“Nature’s Ninjas is an opportunity to learn about new and exciting animals,” added Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale in a statement. “The more we understand about these animals, the more we can help conserve their environment.”

Vancouver Aquarium is also hosting Family Day promotions to celebrate the opening of the Nature’s Ninjas exhibit. Between February 10 and 20, guests will receive one free child ticket with the purchase of a regular ticket. Members can also bring a friend for free during this period.

When: Open daily from February 10 to September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online