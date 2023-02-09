By The Numbers: Everything rugby fans need to know about HSBC Canada Sevens next month

One of the most electrifying events in Vancouver’s sports calendar is just around the corner, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

HSBC Canada Sevens returns for its eighth year at BC Place from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5. Over 40,000 people will pour into the stadium to cheer on 28 teams from 18 countries around the world.

And for the first time ever, Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series is expanding to include men’s and women’s tournaments over the three days. Tickets are on sale now.

The annual Canada Sevens is beloved by fans for the short, high-scoring games and the party atmosphere in the stands. And we want you to be ready to join the fun.

To help you make the most of your experience, here is everything rugby fans need to know about Canada Sevens next month, by the numbers.

1. Hundreds of costume ideas

Rugby fans are known for wearing their “fancy dress” to sporting events, and HSBC Canada Sevens is the ultimate costume party.

From superhero costumes to animal onesies to face paint proudly representing their country. There are no limits to the unique ideas that will be on display at BC Place from March 3 to 5.

People-watching is just part of the fun at HSBC Canada Sevens, and with three different types of Jumbotron cams being used — HSBC Dance Cam, Capgemini Oblivious Cam, Offspring Cam — you won’t miss out on any of the looks.

2. Thousands of delicious food and drinks served

Tens of thousands of fans will fill the stadium each day of the event, and the fantastic chefs and staff at BC Place are ready to fill their stomachs with delicious food.

An estimated 4,000 burgers, including the new All Blacks Burger, will be served up from March 3 to 5. This is on top of 3,000 hot dogs and 2,500 meat pies that will be dished out to ravenous fans.

And don’t forget to pick up your limited-edition Canada Sevens drink koozies. There are only 2,000 available for sale.

3. 250 rugby balls

HSBC Canada Sevens 2023 is the largest in the event’s history, with 234 players representing 18 countries in the 79 games. There will be 250 official rugby balls in use during the weekend, each possibly being used in a huge comeback or an epic try that you won’t want to miss.

4. $7K 7s KICK-EM Challenge

The winning isn’t just contained to the field. You can enter for a chance to compete in the $7K 7s KICK-EM Challenge at BC Place on March 4 and 5, and you could go home with one of the two $7,000 grand prizes. Now that’s worth giving a try!

5. 20-foot-high flames

The HSBC Canada Sevens medal matches are a definite highlight of the weekend, and the players’ entrances are punctuated with a fiery display of 20-foot-high flames! Cheer on your favourites but don’t get too close to the pyro.

When: March 3 to 5, 2023

Time: Gates open at 3 pm on Friday, 9:30 am on Saturday, and 8:30 am on Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission start at $29 on Friday and $69 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved Seating, Sideline, Elite 500, Grosvenor Club, and tournament passes are also available.

